Last Frame: Food Fight!

The Susquehanna River in northern Maryland is full of activity in the fall when migrating bald eagles gather to feed on fish, and Jerry amEnde was there to catch the action. “Bald eagles are thieves by nature and often would rather steal a meal than catch it,” he explains. “Once a fish is caught, a free-for-all ensues as other eagles attempt to steal the catch. In this photo, a juvenile bald eagle attempts to grab a fish from an adult. Juvenile eagles are various shades of brown and don’t acquire their characteristic fully white head and tail until they’re about 5 years old.”

Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EF 500mm F/4L IS USM and 1.4x teleconverter, Gitzo tripod, Wimberley gimbal head. Exposure: 1/2000 sec., ƒ/7.1, ISO 2500.

See more of Jerry amEnde’s photography at photos.amendegw.com.