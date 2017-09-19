Home / Blog / OP Editors / Last Frame: Food Fight!

Last Frame: Food Fight!

By Staff | September 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Last Frame: Food Fight!
Photo By Jerry amEnde

The Susquehanna River in northern Maryland is full of activity in the fall when migrating bald eagles gather to feed on fish, and Jerry amEnde was there to catch the action. “Bald eagles are thieves by nature and often would rather steal a meal than catch it,” he explains. “Once a fish is caught, a free-for-all ensues as other eagles attempt to steal the catch. In this photo, a juvenile bald eagle attempts to grab a fish from an adult. Juvenile eagles are various shades of brown and don’t acquire their characteristic fully white head and tail until they’re about 5 years old.”

Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EF 500mm F/4L IS USM and 1.4x teleconverter, Gitzo tripod, Wimberley gimbal head. Exposure: 1/2000 sec., ƒ/7.1, ISO 2500.

See more of Jerry amEnde’s photography at photos.amendegw.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Novice Monks Sleeping In Doorway By Karl Grobl

Showcase: May 2016

Karl Grobl, who lives in Siem... Read More →

Getty Images File Legal Complaint Against Google In Europe

Today, Getty Images filed a... Read More →
Think-Tank-Photo-Helipak-DJI-Inspire-gear_lowres.jpg

Think Tank Photo’s Helipak For DJI Inspire Backpack

  If you need a way to... Read More →
Optimal U.S. National Parks Centennial Road Trip map

Ultimate National Parks Road Trip

If you've ever thought of... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu