Last Frame: Robin Moore’s Night Frog

The 12.2mm-long Robin Moore’s Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus robinmoorei), pictured here sitting on an Indian 5 rupee coin (24mm diameter), is one of seven new species of night frogs discovered from the Western Ghats mountain ranges in Peninsular India. The frog, discovered by amphibian biologist SD Biju, was named for wildlife photographer and conservationist Robin Moore. “I honestly never imagined having a species named after me—it seemed too self-indulgent a thing to wish for, but I am humbled and honored by the fact that this beautiful frog now bears my name,” says Moore. “Biju has done so much to raise the profile of frogs in the land of the tiger, shining the spotlight on the plight of this most threatened group of vertebrates, that I feel truly privileged that he elected to name one of these wonderful species after me.”