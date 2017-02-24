Photo Of The Day By Beau Liddell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Light in the Dark” by Beau Liddell. Location: Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington.

“Starlight and a flashlight illuminate a spring subalpine meadow as the last snow fields recede from Spray Park in Mount Rainier National Park,” describes Liddell. He says the image is, “Comprised of two exposures, one of the sky, blended with one of the light-painted foreground.

