Photo Of The Day By Adam Hill

By Staff | June 21, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Lupins in Bloom” by Adam Hill. Location: North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Photo By Adam Hill

“Lupins decorate the countryside in eastern Canada and they quickly cover the landscape with purples, whites, blues and pinks,” says Hill.

See more of Adam Hill’s photography at www.adamhillstudios.ca.

