Photo Of The Day By Adam Hill

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Lupins in Bloom” by Adam Hill. Location: North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Lupins decorate the countryside in eastern Canada and they quickly cover the landscape with purples, whites, blues and pinks,” says Hill.

See more of Adam Hill’s photography at www.adamhillstudios.ca.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.