Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

By Staff | May 28, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mammatus Sunset” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Prescott, Arizona.
Photo By Theresa Ditson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mammatus Sunset” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Prescott, Arizona.

“During this particular stormy sunset in Prescott, I had noticed some mammatus clouds beginning to build toward the left of my view and was grateful that they migrated across the scene as the sun set and I was also grateful that the sun decided to peak behind the clouds at the last moment too,” says Ditson.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moving In The Morning” by Isabella Tabacchi. Location: Five Towers, Dolomites mountain range near Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy.

Photo Of The Day By Isabella Tabacchi

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Grey Whale Skeleton” by Christopher Fridley. Location: Long Beach, Washington.

Photo Of The Day By Christopher Fridley

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Heather Cline

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Aleksandra Kolosowsky

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu