Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mammatus Sunset” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Prescott, Arizona.

“During this particular stormy sunset in Prescott, I had noticed some mammatus clouds beginning to build toward the left of my view and was grateful that they migrated across the scene as the sun set and I was also grateful that the sun decided to peak behind the clouds at the last moment too,” says Ditson.

