Photo Of The Day By Kyle Jones

By Kristan Ashworth | January 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Milky Arch Over Half Dome by Kyle Jones. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.
Photo By Kyle Jones

Today's Photo Of The Day is Milky Arch Over Half Dome by Kyle Jones. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Pano stitch of 10 vertical frames capturing the full arc of the Milky Way over Half Dome and Nevada Falls from Glacier Point in Yosemite,” writes Jones. “Photos were stitched in Lightroom and then processed twice: once for the sky and once for the ground. These images were then combined in Photoshop.”

See more of Kyle Jones' photography at www.imageskylejones.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

