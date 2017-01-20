Today’s Photo Of The Day is Milky Arch Over Half Dome by Kyle Jones. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Pano stitch of 10 vertical frames capturing the full arc of the Milky Way over Half Dome and Nevada Falls from Glacier Point in Yosemite,” writes Jones. “Photos were stitched in Lightroom and then processed twice: once for the sky and once for the ground. These images were then combined in Photoshop.”

See more of Kyle Jones' photography at www.imageskylejones.com.

