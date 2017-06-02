Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Ed McGuirk

Photo Of The Day By Ed McGuirk

By Staff | June 2, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Misty Dawn on the Quabbin” by Ed Mcguirk. Location: Quabbin Reservoir, Massachusetts.
Photo By Ed McGuirk

“The Quabbin Reservoir has been called the ‘Accidental Wilderness’ because this area was flooded in the 1930s to create a water supply for the city of Boston,” says McGuirk, “ but now it offers wonderful nature photography opportunities in a location about an hour from the city.”

See more of Ed Mcguirk’s photography at www.edmcguirkphoto.com.

