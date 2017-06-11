Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dean Cobin

Photo Of The Day By Dean Cobin

By Staff | June 11, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Morning Dance" by Dean Cobin. Location: Lake Placid, NY.
Photo By Dean Cobin

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Morning Dance” by Dean Cobin. Location: Lake Placid, NY.

“Reeds basking in the reflective light of sunrise,” describes Cobin.

See more of Dean Cobin’s photography at www.deancobin.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

