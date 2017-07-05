Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Motion Blur Assignment Winner Kevin King

Motion Blur Assignment Winner Kevin King

Photo By Kevin King

Congratulations to Kevin King for winning the recent Motion Blur Assignment!

“Blackwater Falls State Park is one of the nicest parks in the state of West Virginia. Located in the higher elevations of the state, it’s particularly beautiful in the autumn. While the park's namesake waterfall is one of the most visited in the state, the smaller Elakala Falls is a favorite with many photographers. Elakala Falls lies along Shays Run, which is easily accessible via a short hike from the park lodge. It’s a fairly consistent producer of swirl action, which explains the popularity with photographers. This was a particularly nice day in October when three separate swirls were generated and a 13-second exposure was used to capture the image.”

See more of Kevin King’s photography on Flickr.

