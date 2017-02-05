Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

By Staff | February 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mt. Redoubt Morning” by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Suzanne Mathia

Today's Photo Of The Day is Mount Redoubt Morning by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“Although I was there photographing bears along Lake Clark, the scenery upstaged the wildlife, especially on this magical morning,” says Mathia. “Taken from our small boat on a chilly fall morning as the fog lifted.”

See more of Suzanne Mathia's photography at www.suzannemathiaphotography.com.

