Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mount Redoubt Morning by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“Although I was there photographing bears along Lake Clark, the scenery upstaged the wildlife, especially on this magical morning,” says Mathia. “Taken from our small boat on a chilly fall morning as the fog lifted.”

See more of Suzanne Mathia's photography at www.suzannemathiaphotography.com.

