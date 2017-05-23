Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Mountain Mania Assignment Winner Harry Lichtman

Mountain Mania Assignment Winner Harry Lichtman

By Staff | May 23, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Congratulations to Harry Lichtman for winning the recent Mountain Mania assignment with his image, “Alpine Spring.”
Photo By Harry Lichtman

Congratulations to Harry Lichtman for winning the recent Mountain Mania assignment with his image, “Alpine Spring.”

“This image was taken in Jackson, New Hampshire, looking toward Mount Washington and the Presidential Range on the left and the Carter-Moriah Range on the right," explains Lichtman. "This was a beautiful sunrise from a field that had lots of clover in bloom. I moved in very close and focus stacked three images to ensure that all of the flowers were sharp. Black flies are always a problem at this time of year, so I used my hat to swat them away in front of the lens prior to each exposure. A two-second delay was used to accomplish this."

Canon EOS 5D Mark II, 17-40mm L, ISO 100.

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Winter Black And White Assignment Winner Harry Lichtman

Congratulations to Harry... Read More →
Congratulations to photographer YANK for winning the recent Patterns Of Winter Assignment with the image, “Frosty Dance.”

Patterns Of Winter Assignment Winner YANK

Congratulations to... Read More →

Autumn Sunsets Assignment Winner Kevin King

Congrats to Kevin King for... Read More →
Congratulations to William Howard for winning the recent Psychology Of Color Assignment with his image, “Morning Mist in the Everglades.”

Psychology Of Color Assignment Winner William Howard

Congratulations to William... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu