Mountain Mania Assignment Winner Harry Lichtman

Congratulations to Harry Lichtman for winning the recent Mountain Mania assignment with his image, “Alpine Spring.”

“This image was taken in Jackson, New Hampshire, looking toward Mount Washington and the Presidential Range on the left and the Carter-Moriah Range on the right," explains Lichtman. "This was a beautiful sunrise from a field that had lots of clover in bloom. I moved in very close and focus stacked three images to ensure that all of the flowers were sharp. Black flies are always a problem at this time of year, so I used my hat to swat them away in front of the lens prior to each exposure. A two-second delay was used to accomplish this."

Canon EOS 5D Mark II, 17-40mm L, ISO 100.

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.