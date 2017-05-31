Nikon Announces Three New Lenses, 4K Coolpix

Nikon today introduced three new lenses along with a new model in its line of waterproof Coolpix compact cameras.

First up is the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED, the second widest optic of the 7 NIKKOR fast f/1.4 AF-S primes. This premium NIKKOR lens should be an excellent choice for wide-angle landscapes and travel photography, and can focus as close as 11.04 inches for compositions with prominent foreground elements. This FX (full-frame) lens can be used with both full-frame and APS-sensor Nikon cameras, providing an equivalent focal length of 42mm when used with the latter. It will be available in June with an estimated retail price of $1,999.

NIKKOR f/1.4 AF-S Primes

NIKKOR AF-S lenses have Nikon’s Silent Wave Motor AF built-in. Because the AF motor is in the lens, these can be used with any current Nikon camera — with or without a focus motor in the body.

AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED

AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED (New)

AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G

AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F1.4G

AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G

AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G

AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED

Next is the AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR, designed for use with Nikon DX format (APS sensor) cameras, with an equivalent focal length range of 15-30mm. Though slower and with slightly less range than the AF-S DX NIKKOR 10-24mm F3.5-4.5G ED, it’s also considerably more affordable, with an estimated retail price of $309, compared to $899 for the AF-S 10-24mm. It can focus as close as 8.6 inches, and the Vibration Reduction system provides up to 3.5 stops of compensation when shooting handheld. This lens will also be available in June.

AF-P NIKKOR lenses allow you to control functions like switching between auto and manual focus and enabling Vibration Reduction from the camera menus, rather than via switches on the lens barrel. Nikon notes that only newer cameras are compatible with AF-P lenses, and some cameras may require a firmware update to use them.

The third new lens introduced today is Nikon’s first fisheye zoom, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED. At the widest end of the zoom range, this FX lens produces a circular image with a 180-degree angle of view both horizontally and vertically; at the longer end of the range, the image is rectangular with a 180-degree diagonal angle of view. It can focus as close as 6 inches throughout the zoom range. Immediate availability is expected at an estimate retail price of $1,249.

Along with the new lenses, Nikon also debuted a new model in its line of rugged waterproof compact Coolpix cameras. The Coolpix W300 is an update to the AW130, which remains in the Coolpix lineup. The key upgrade from the AW150 is the W300’s ability to record 4K video. Like its predecessor, the W300 is a 16-megapixel camera with a 5x optical zoom equivalent to 24-120mm and can capture stills at up to 7 fps. It’s waterproof down to an impressive 100 feet, freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit and can withstand drops up to 7.9 feet. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for compatibility with the Nikon SnapBridge app, enabling remote control of the camera with a smartphone or tablet.

Available this summer for an estimated street price of $399, the W300 is offered in orange, yellow or black color options.

For additional details on the new lenses and Coolpix W300, see the official press releases below.

NIKON ANNOUNCES THREE NEW WIDE-ANGLE NIKKOR LENSES

AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR

Compact Ultra-Wide-Angle Perspective DX-format Zoom Lens

AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED

Circular Fisheye Zoom for the Ultimate in Versatility and a Unique Perspective

AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED

Outstanding Definition and High Resolution Wide-Angle Prime Lens

MELVILLE, NY (May 31, 2017) -- Today, Nikon announced three exciting new wide-angle NIKKOR lenses to give a diverse array of users’ brilliant image quality and maximum versatility whether shooting vast landscapes, architecture, interiors, events and many other wide-angle applications. The new ultra-wide zoom and lightweight DX-format AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is an excellent value for budding shutterbugs and novice shooters looking to explore a wide-angle point of view, while the new AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is an FX-format circular fisheye zoom lens for photographers and content creators who desire a truly unique perspective. Lastly, the new AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED is a superior prime lens that provides professional and advanced photographers the ultimate in wide-angle image quality. Both the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED and AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED are the latest additions to the Gold Ring Series of NIKKOR lenses, a mark identifying Nikon’s premium lens offerings.

“Nikon continues to push the limits of optical excellence, while making new perspectives more attainable than ever before with our latest wide-angle NIKKOR offerings,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. “Whether a photographer is a novice learning the art of landscapes, an enthusiastic video creator or a working professional shooter, Nikon now makes the wide-angle perspective achievable for everyone.”

The AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR – Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens That’s Compact and Portable

The new NIKKOR 10-20mm is an ultra-wide-angle DX-format zoom lens that opens new perspectives and possibilities for those new to photography, and is ideal for shooting travel and scenery, real estate, large group portraits or vlogging. This new lens combines superior image quality and an attainable price to give consumers wide-angle versatility with a lens that’s remarkably compact and lightweight.

Like all NIKKOR lenses, the new AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR provides advanced optical technologies for stellar image quality in any light, whether shooting a sun-drenched coastal vista, tight spaces or the night sky. The lens features the equivalent of 3.5 stops1 of Vibration Reduction (VR) performance, to help capture sharp images while handheld or in challenging light. Additionally, it utilizes Nikon’s Pulse Motor technology for super-fast and whisper quiet AF operation- which is especially useful when recording video. The optical formula contains three aspherical elements for excellent image quality with minimal distortion even at the widest focal length.

This is a versatile lens that not only excels at shooting expansive horizons, but also offers a remarkably close working distance that’s useful for images or showing up-close details when making product-related videos or how-to content. To get closer to capture small objects with big details, the lens has a close minimum focusing distance of only 8.6 inches (0.22 meters), bringing small objects to life in glorious size.

AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED – Circular Fisheye for Photographers and Content Creators

Nikon’s first fisheye zoom gives photographers and filmmakers an FX-format lens with the look and feel of a circular fisheye and the versatility of a full-frame fisheye, all in one lens. The new lens design provides a creative circular 180-degree vertical / horizontal angle of view on full frame cameras, and zooms to a non-circular fisheye view (180-degree diagonal angle of view) on the long end of the focal range. The lens can also be used on DX-format cameras for a distinctive point-of-view and extreme wide-angle applications. When looking to push creative boundaries, the intriguing perspective from a fisheye lens should be considered to provide a distinct look to your photos and videos, such as a dramatic emphasis on a subject or an extremely wide interior point of view.

The AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is also the latest in Nikon’s Gold Ring Series of premier lenses and features a next-generation design for high-resolution Nikon DSLR cameras. Made for advanced photographers and creators, this durable lens is constructed of lightweight magnesium alloy, and employs internal focusing (IF) to retain its compact size, even while focusing. It is also Nikon’s latest lens to use an electromagnetic diaphragm for consistent exposure during high speed shooting, or smooth exposure control while capturing video.

The optical formula of the Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm consists of three ED elements to reduce chromatic aberration, while two aspherical lens elements minimize coma, even at the widest aperture, and enable a more compact lens size. Additionally, the front lens element is coated with Nikon's non-stick Fluorine coat to help resist dirt, fingerprints and smudges, while Nikon’s exclusive Nano Crystal Coat helps reduce ghost and flare.

AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED – The Latest in The Gold Ring Series of f/1.4 Primes in the NIKKOR Line

The new AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED is Gold Ring glass that provides maximum versatility for outstanding definition and sharpness regardless of shooting scenario. With a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture and nine blade rounded diaphragm, it affords a shallow depth of field with gorgeous bokeh and stellar low light performance, making it a great choice for shooting low light landscapes, interiors and events.

The superbly balanced and solid body is composed of lightweight magnesium alloy, and features dust and water drop resistant sealing to withstand the elements, combined with a fluorine coating to resist dirt and smudges. The optical construction of the lens is engineered for the best possible wide-angle image quality. It consists of 14 elements in 11 groups, with three aspherical elements that virtually eliminate coma, aberration and distortion, with two ED glass elements that minimize chromatic aberration. The lens also uses Nikon’s Nano Crystal coat to reduce instances of ghosting and flare.

The new AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED is a welcome addition to Nikon’s stable of impressive f/1.4 primes that give professional photographers and creators the highest levels of image quality and performance, which also include; The AF-S 24mm f/1.4G ED, AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G, AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G, AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G and AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED.

Price and Availability

The AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED will be available immediately for a suggested retail price (SRP)* of $1249.95. The AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR and AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED will be available in late June for a suggested retail price (SRP)*, $309.95 and $1999.95, respectively. For more information on these NIKKOR lenses as well as the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

NIKON’S NEW DURABLE AND COMPACT COOLPIX W300 IS THE ULTIMATE RUGGED TRAVEL COMPANION, READY TO CAPTURE YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE IN OUTSTANDING QUALITY

Whether Exploring New Heights on the Slopes or Diving Off-Shore, Share-Worthy Images and Videos Are Easily Captured with the COOLPIX W300

MELVILLE, NY (May 31, 2017) - Today, Nikon Inc. introduced the new COOLPIX W300, a rugged compact camera designed to capture and share high-quality images and 4K UHD video of any adventure with ease. The waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof and dustproof W300 is well-equipped with intuitive features to chronicle an action-packed excursion, whether a user is hiking, camping, skiing or relaxing on the beach. The W300 makes it easier to shoot in the moment with an improved grip and handling, a large 3-inch LCD display and a 5x optical zoom NIKKOR lens with an exceptionally wide field of view. Furthermore, the W300 allows users to seamlessly share their latest adventures with built-in Wi-Fi3 and Bluetooth2 via the Nikon SnapBridge app1.

“For those experiencing a once in a lifetime vacation or adventure, the COOLPIX W300 is an exciting rugged and lightweight camera option, offering an advanced feature-set that delivers stunning image quality, improved handling and advanced performance to easily capture fast-action moments and 4K UHD video,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc.

Handle Rugged Situations: The Durable Nikon COOLPIX W300

Featuring a 16-megapixel CMOS back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor, the COOLPIX W300 captures life’s adventures in stunning quality, even in low-light. Built to withstand even the toughest outdoor elements, the robust COOLPIX W300 offers a waterproof (100ft. / 30m), freezeproof (14F / -10C), dustproof and enhanced shockproof (7.9ft. / 2.4m) camera body that any outdoor enthusiast could appreciate. Whether exploring underwater or venturing out in a snowstorm with gloved hands, the adventurous photographer will feel confident capturing moments with ease due to the camera’s increased grip area and ergonomically improved shutter button placement.

The W300 is the ideal companion for exploring remote areas, as users can pinpoint precise locations using the built-in GPS to recall exactly where that stunning image of a hidden natural wonder was captured. Additional outdoor-friendly features include the ability to go off the beaten path with Points of Interest (POI) and mapping functions, as well as an altimeter and depth gauge. The camera also has a dedicated button to activate an LED light for illumination, and a new Active Guide function to easily display location and altitude data at a glance.

Additionally, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, images can transfer automatically to a photographer’s smart device so that family and friends can instantly view vacation highlights. When connected, users can also operate the camera remotely with a smart device to capture new perspectives and explore their creative potential.

Capturing Incredibly Stunning Images and 4K UHD Video

The COOLPIX W300 allows the user to get close to the action with a 5x optical zoom wide-angle lens (f/2.8-4.9) and 10x dynamic fine zoom for detailed images from far-away distances, even in challenging light. The camera’s hybrid VR technology provides up to three stops of compensation to capture sharp images and smooth 4K UHD (3840×2160/30p) videos, great for when snorkeling or rock climbing. Additional video features include a variety of creative functions, such as time-lapse and superlapse recording to offer a unique perspective of once-in a lifetime adventures.

Price and Availability

The COOLPIX W300 will be available in Summer 2017 in orange, yellow and black for a suggested retail price (SRP)* of $389.95. For more information about these and other COOLPIX cameras, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

