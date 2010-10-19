onOne Software Lightroom Presets

Portland, OR– October 19, 2010 – onOne Software, Inc., a leading developer of innovative timesaving solutions for professional and advanced amateur photographers, today announced Perfect Presets for Photoshop Lightroom. Designed to help photographers work more quickly and easily while expanding their creative options, Perfect Presets for Lightroom 3.0 now offers a third volume of effects created by Mike Wong for a total of 192 presets.

"We are pleased to announce Perfect Presets for Photoshop Lightroom 3.0, the latest in our line of free products for the photography community. This update includes new content developed by Mike Wong, our VP of Marketing, and supports Lightroom 3," said Craig Keudell, president of onOne Software. "onOne Software strives to constantly provide value to our customers and the photography community as a whole. Whether it’s being first to market with free updates to support the newest releases of Lightroom and Photoshop, to robust free products, excellent technical support or live webinar training, we are focused on satisfying our customers."

"I initially developed these presets for my own images, " said Mike Wong. "Like every other photographer, I enjoy editing my images to make them look better and Lightroom is the application where I start that process. These presets are meant to be a starting point to help other photographers in that process and to be used potentially as the basis for creating their own presets. "

Perfect Presets for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, available in the Develop Module of Lightroom, includes 3 collections:

One-Click WOW! – This collection was developed by Jack Davis and is designed to work the way photographers work, allowing users to optimize their images at each step of the development process. This collection includes presets for quick and easy image optimization such as color and tonal correction.

WOW! Effects – Also designed by Jack Davis, this collection includes presets and brushes for adding special effects to images.

Perfect Presets - Developed by Mike Wong, these new presets designed for Lightroom 3 provide automatic color and tone adjustments as well as several powerful and popular effects including noise reduction, black and white conversions and several stylized effects.

The new PerfectPresets for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is available immediately. For more information about PerfectPresets for Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, please visit www.ononesoftware.com/free.

About onOne Software

onOne Software, Inc. a leading developer of innovative software tools for photographers, develops time-saving and creative software solutions for professional and advanced amateur photographers. onOne Software’s simple yet powerful solutions have been created to help photographers spend more of their time behind the camera taking pictures instead frustrated behind the computer. Solutions include a wide range of surprisingly easy-to-use products that integrate seamlessly into Adobe® Photoshop®, Photoshop Lightroom, Photoshop Elements and Apple Aperture workflows.

onOne Software now only delivers best in class software products but is committed to ensuring the satisfaction of customers. onOne Software works closely with leading professional photographers to develop photo solutions on both Macintosh and Windows operating systems as well as the iPhone. Founded in 2005, onOne Software is a privately held company located in Portland, Oregon.