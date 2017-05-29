Photo Of The Day By Vincent James

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Over The Hills” by Vincent James. Location: Sibley Volcanic Natural Preserve, California.

"Morning light breaks through the Oakland Hills," describes James.

See more of Vincent James’ photography at www.vincentjames.net.

