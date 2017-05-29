Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Vincent James

Photo Of The Day By Vincent James

By Staff | May 29, 2017

 

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Over The Hills” by Vincent James. Location: Sibley Volcanic Natural Preserve, California.
Photo By Vincent James

"Morning light breaks through the Oakland Hills," describes James.

See more of Vincent James’ photography at www.vincentjames.net.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

