Patterns Of Winter Assignment Winner YANK

Congratulations to photographer YANK for winning the recent Patterns Of Winter Assignment with the image, “Frosty Dance.” Shot with a Canon EOS 1100D and Sigma 70-300mm lens in France’s Vanoise National Park, the photographer describes the image as a “frosty dance, a touch of ephemeral on an abstract choreography...”

See more of YANK’s photography at www.yank-photography.com and on Facebook.

