Oregon Coast Hecht Head beach
State/Province/Region
Oregon
Nearest Area
Florence
Brief Directions
Hwy 101, ore I5 south, east at Eugene
Description
Hecht Head beach
Date Added
September 29, 2017
Date Taken
1 Comment
I think that you’ve misspelled the name of the beach. There is no Hecht Head in Oregon, but there is a Heceta Head, on which is built an historic lighthouse. The building at the top of the cliff in your photo looks like the Lightkeeper’s House. You might want to verify your photo subject’s name/location. It’s a nice shot, though.