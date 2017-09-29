Home  /  9th Annual Nature’s Colors  /  Oregon Coast Hecht Head beach
Oregon Coast Hecht Head beach

By Duane Denson

Equipment Info
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D7200
ISO 800
State/Province/Region
Oregon
Nearest Area
Florence
Brief Directions

Hwy 101, ore I5 south, east at Eugene

Description

Hecht Head beach

Views
0
Favorites
0
Comments
1
Date Added
September 29, 2017
Date Taken
January 1, 1970
1 Comment

    I think that you’ve misspelled the name of the beach. There is no Hecht Head in Oregon, but there is a Heceta Head, on which is built an historic lighthouse. The building at the top of the cliff in your photo looks like the Lightkeeper’s House. You might want to verify your photo subject’s name/location. It’s a nice shot, though.

