  Autumn Sunrise over Sneffels Range

Description

Nothing represents the incredible colors and drama of fall in Colorado more than this image. I've been exploring and photographing the state for over 8 years, and I've constantly come back to this location in the San Juan Mountains. Persistence paid off and this year I was rewarded with a kaleidoscope of colors in the scrub oak and aspens, all lit by a brilliant pink sunrise overhead. This image is more than just pretty colors to me though. I've spent many days backpacking and hiking the surrounding forests and mountains. I've stood on the 14,158-foot summit of prominent Mount Sneffels. I haven't just photographed this scene, I've lived in it.