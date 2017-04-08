  Blue Cypress Lake Sunrise

Brief Directions

I had been out all night on the lake shooting the Milky Way over the lake. Just before sunrise a heavy fog rolled in over the lake. When the sun rose at the horizon the sunlight was reflected on the fog and on the flat surface of the water creating a surreal scene that was enhanced by using an ND filter for long exposure. This light condition only lasted for a few minutes until the fog had cleared up. I'm glad I was there to experience it with my own eyes and to have this image to share.