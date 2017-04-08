Blue Cypress Lake Sunrise
Florida
Blue Cypress Conservation Area
From Vero Beach, head west on State Road 60 for about 25 miles then turn at the sign for Middleton's Fish Camp and continue until arriving at Blue Cypress Lake.
Canon 6D, Canon 16-35mm f/4, 3-Stop ND filter, 89s at f/16, ISO100.
I had been out all night on the lake shooting the Milky Way over the lake. Just before sunrise a heavy fog rolled in over the lake. When the sun rose at the horizon the sunlight was reflected on the fog and on the flat surface of the water creating a surreal scene that was enhanced by using an ND filter for long exposure. This light condition only lasted for a few minutes until the fog had cleared up. I'm glad I was there to experience it with my own eyes and to have this image to share.
April 8, 2017
Love this shot. Minimalistic done very well.