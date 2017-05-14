Volcanic Autumn
State/Province/Region
Washington
Nearest Area
Tipsoo Lake, Mount Rainier National Park
Brief Directions
Hike above Upper Tipsoo Lake.
Notes
Most images here are made from the shores of the lake, eliminating any middle ground and making it about a simple reflection. I wanted to put the mountain in the context of the grand autumn landscape that surrounds it.
Description
Sunrise light illuminates Mount Rainier on a stormy autumn morning, as seen from high above Tipsoo Lake
Views
0
Favorites
2
Comments
1
Date Added
May 14, 2017
1 Comment
Man, how you did not place top three with this photo I don’t know. Third place is a joke compared to some of the shots that did not make it. Very well done. Should have easily made top three.