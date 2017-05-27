  Winter in Mill Valley

Brief Directions

Description

A massive bed of valley fog flows westward over Mount Tamalpais on a January morning. Although summertime is known to be "fog season" in the Bay Area, this image was made in the middle of winter. Tule (valley) fog, which forms inland during the colder, wetter months, occasionally amasses in such a way that it pushes its way west, rolling over Mount Tamalpais, mimicking the behavior of the coastal fog most commonly associated with the mountain. It's a somewhat rare occurrence and made for a unique shot, as the fog that's typically seen here has formed over the ocean and is moving in the opposite direction.