Secret Garden
SONY ILCE-7RM2
0/1 sec. / ISO 50
State/Province/Region
Oregon
Nearest Area
Columbia River Gorge
Notes
Sony a7RII with Canon 11-24mm lens and Metabones adaptor. ISO 50, F20, Exposure 1 second
Description
Springtime brings vibrant green colors of new plant-life along waterfalls in the Columbia River Gorge.
Date Added
May 29, 2017
Date Taken
May 29, 2017
1 Comment
Beautiful shot. What is the name of this waterfall? Congratulations on the second place award.