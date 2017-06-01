Mauna Kea meteor
Hawaii
Waimea, Hawaii
8000 feet up Mauna Kea...there is only one paved road.
Milky Way and meteor from about 8000 feet up Mauna Kea volcano.
0
0
1
June 1, 2017
I think the meteor in the photo is not a meteor, but an airplane flying by. It appears that the meteor has synchronous lights along its path that usually indicates an airplane. Also, a meteor usually exhibits different colors as the meteor burns in the atmosphere and also has different levels of illumination as the meteor burns. A higher resolution photo or expansion of the photo may give more information about the plane vs. meteor question.