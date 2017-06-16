Photo Of The Day By Alex Baranda

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mitre Peak Alpenglow” by Alex Baranda. Location: Milford Sound, New Zealand.

“It was gloomy and rainy when I was there,” recalls Baranda. “I pulled into the parking lot that morning with a minimal chance of anything to shoot. An Australian man was already there, and he yelled, ‘I've been here for two hours, and it doesn't look good!’ I replied, ‘At least it stopped raining!’ We chatted for a bit, and within 10-15 minutes, this view appeared. We started shooting. He told me afterward, ‘You're a lucky man!’”

"

