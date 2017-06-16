Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Alex Baranda

Photo Of The Day By Alex Baranda

By Staff | June 16, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mitre Peak Alpenglow” by Alex Baranda. Location: Milford Sound, New Zealand.
“It was gloomy and rainy when I was there,” recalls Baranda. “I pulled into the parking lot that morning with a minimal chance of anything to shoot. An Australian man was already there, and he yelled, ‘I've been here for two hours, and it doesn't look good!’ I replied, ‘At least it stopped raining!’ We chatted for a bit, and within 10-15 minutes, this view appeared. We started shooting. He told me afterward, ‘You're a lucky man!’”

See more of Alex Baranda’s photography at www.alexbarandaphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

