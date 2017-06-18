Photo Of The Day By Andy Evans

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Park House Hill Sunrise” by Andy Evans. Location: Peak District, England.

“Park House Hill is a little gem hidden in the Peak District, England,” says Evans. “The hill rubs shoulders with Chrome Hill, which happens to be my vantage point in this shot. Every time I venture to this place it’s stunning, regardless of the weather; it has scenes that unfold like a theatrical trailer. On this particular morning, it was fantastic—it had all the elements coming together then it would simply fade away as quickly as it came together.”

