Photo Of The Day By Andy Evans

By Staff | June 18, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Park House Hill Sunrise” by Andy Evans. Location: Peak District, England.
Photo By Andy Evans

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Park House Hill Sunrise" by Andy Evans. Location: Peak District, England.

“Park House Hill is a little gem hidden in the Peak District, England,” says Evans. “The hill rubs shoulders with Chrome Hill, which happens to be my vantage point in this shot. Every time I venture to this place it’s stunning, regardless of the weather; it has scenes that unfold like a theatrical trailer. On this particular morning, it was fantastic—it had all the elements coming together then it would simply fade away as quickly as it came together.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

