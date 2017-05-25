Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Anthony Michael Bonafede

Photo Of The Day By Anthony Michael Bonafede

By Staff | May 25, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Midnight Storm” by Anthony Michael Bonafede. Location: Monument Valley, Arizona.
Photo By Anthony Michael Bonafede

See more of Anthony Michael Bonafede’s photography at anthony-bonafede.pixels.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

