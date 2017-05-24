Photo Of The Day By Anu Shankar

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Orange Glow” by Anu Shankar. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

“Partially backlit trees as the sun broke through the clouds caused this surreal view with a glow of yellow and orange,” describes Shankar.

