Photo Of The Day By Anu Shankar

By Staff | May 24, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Orange Glow” by Anu Shankar. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.
Photo By Anu Shankar

“Partially backlit trees as the sun broke through the clouds caused this surreal view with a glow of yellow and orange,” describes Shankar.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

