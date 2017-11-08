Photo Of The Day By Beau Liddell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Star Trails Over Ruff-Nik” by Beau Liddell. Location: Ruff-Nik Wildlife Management Area, Minnesota.

Comprised of 37 two-minute photos, Liddell describes the image: “Comet-like star trails through the ecliptic in the western sky above a state wildlife management area near Cushing, Minnesota."

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.