Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Bee Benefits” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

“A bee makes a choice selection for pollination,” describes Smith. “Bees work exceptionally hard for their pollen as it is a crucial source of protein.”

