Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

By Staff | August 24, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Bee Benefits” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.
Photo By Linn Smith

“A bee makes a choice selection for pollination,” describes Smith. “Bees work exceptionally hard for their pollen as it is a crucial source of protein.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

