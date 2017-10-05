Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Ben Elliott

Photo Of The Day By Ben Elliott

By Staff | October 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Burleigh Sunrise” by Ben Elliott. Location: Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, Australia.
Photo By Ben Elliott

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Burleigh Sunrise” by Ben Elliott. Location: Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, Australia.

Elliott describes the image as “A beautiful sunrise over one of the world's premier surf breaks—Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, Australia.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Watchman Fire” by Jonathan Mitchell. Location: Zion National Park, Utah.

Photo Of The Day By Jonathan Mitchell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Pacifier” by Michael Ryan. Location: California.

Photo Of The Day By Michael Ryan

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Mike Darter

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Elk on a Foggy Morning 2” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu