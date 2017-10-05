Photo Of The Day By Ben Elliott

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Burleigh Sunrise” by Ben Elliott. Location: Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, Australia.

Elliott describes the image as “A beautiful sunrise over one of the world's premier surf breaks—Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, Australia.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.