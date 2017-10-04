Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Soothing Ocean” by Beth Young. Location: Bandon, Oregon.
“A soothing long exposure of the crashing waves of Bandon, Oregon, during an overcast sunset overlooking the distant dramatic sea stacks,” describes Young. “I used a 10-stop neutral density filter to take a 30-second exposure for an ethereal effect.”

Equipment & Settings: Canon EOS 6D; ISO 100, f/14, 30 sec.

See more of Beth Young’s photography at www.optimalfocusphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

