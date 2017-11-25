Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moonset Over Hot Creek” by Beth Young. Location: Eastern Sierra, California. Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

“One of my favorite views in the Eastern Sierra, located in the Owens River valley, lies at the Hot Creek Geological Site, where the Mammoth River is heated by magma roughly three miles from the surface,” says Young. “This beautiful, geologically active location is home to turquoise pools and thermal springs reaching up to 200 degrees causing this steam. The waning moon was setting over the snowcapped Sierras at sunrise.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.