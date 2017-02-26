Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

By Staff | February 26, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cook’s Meadow Winter Sunrise” by Beth Young. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.
Photo By Beth Young

Young describes the image: “Robust precipitation in the Yosemite Valley made for beautiful sunrise reflections in Cook's Meadow on a cold winter morning.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

