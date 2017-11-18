Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Bob Faucher

By Staff | November 18, 2017
Photo Of The Day: “Rock With Wings” by Bob Faucher. Location: Navajo Nation, New Mexico.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Rock With Wings” by Bob Faucher. Location: Navajo Nation, New Mexico.

“Shiprock, a diatremic monadnock, rises abruptly from the virtually level surrounding plain,” explains Faucher. Located within the Navajo Volcanic Field, it is a classic geologically distinct landform of the Colorado Plateau. The landforms of the Navajo Volcanic Field also figure prominently in the empirical knowledge and culture of the indigenous Navajo people.”

Equipment & Settings: Canon EOS 5D II, Canon EF 28-70mm @ 29mm, Gitzo tripod, RRS BH-55. RAW capture: f/16 @ 1/160 sec, -.33 EV, ISO 800, Auto exposure, Center-weighted-average metering, Auto WB.

See more of Bob Faucher’s photography at Faucherphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

