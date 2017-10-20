Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Chris Byrne

Photo Of The Day By Chris Byrne

By Staff | October 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Smoky Mountains Eclipse” by Chris Byrne. Location: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.
Photo By Chris Byrne

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Smoky Mountains Eclipse” by Chris Byrne. Location: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.

“The phases of the eclipse over the Smoky Mountains as seen from the Foothills Parkway,” describes Byrne.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests.

