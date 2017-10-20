Photo Of The Day By Chris Byrne

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Smoky Mountains Eclipse” by Chris Byrne. Location: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.

“The phases of the eclipse over the Smoky Mountains as seen from the Foothills Parkway,” describes Byrne.

