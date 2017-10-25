Photo Of The Day By Clayton Peoples

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Black Sand Basin Sunset” by Clayton Peoples. Location: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

“We took a summer road trip that included stops near the Sawtooths in Idaho, Glacier National Park in Montana and Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in Wyoming,” says Peoples. “We went to the Black Sand Basin in Yellowstone one evening and caught the sunset. The orange cumulus clouds reflected in the steaming pools of the basin provided a new perspective on this awe-inspiring geothermal wonderland.”

See more of Clayton Peoples’ photography at www.flickr.com/photos/claytonpeoples.

