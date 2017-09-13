Photo Of The Day By Clayton Peoples

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sawtooth Range Fog and Moon” by Clayton Peoples. Location: Little Redfish Lake, Idaho.

“Fog layers hang over Little Redfish Lake as the morning sun turns the Sawtooth Mountains a soft orange during sunrise. The moon is visible on the upper left (reflected in the lake on the lower left as well).

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.