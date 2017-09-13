Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Clayton Peoples

Photo Of The Day By Clayton Peoples

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sawtooth Range Fog and Moon” by Clayton Peoples. Location: Little Redfish Lake, Idaho.
Photo By Clayton Peoples

“Fog layers hang over Little Redfish Lake as the morning sun turns the Sawtooth Mountains a soft orange during sunrise. The moon is visible on the upper left (reflected in the lake on the lower left as well).

