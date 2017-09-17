Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Christopher Fridley

Photo Of The Day By Christopher Fridley

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Clear Lake, Washington” by Christopher Fridley.
Photo By Christopher Fridley

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Clear Lake, Washington” by Christopher Fridley.

“A little hideaway close to home in the foothills of Skagit County, Washington, describes Fridley.

See more of Christopher Fridley’s photography at www.christopherfridley.zenfolio.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

