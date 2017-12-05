Photo Of The Day By Craig Bill

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Tempest” by Craig Bill. Location: Near Kermit, Texas.
See more of Craig Bill’s photography at craigbill.com.
This comment has nothing at all to do with this amazing image or the photographer who produced it. It has to do with those who select the “Photo of the Day.” To me the “Photo of the Day” implies a somewhat current image, although I have never seen any guidelines concerning selection of these images, so maybe not. When I saw this yesterday I immediately recognized “Tempest” as a great image I have seen before. Turns out I had because it was recognized as the overall winner of the Epson International Pano Contest in 2012, over 5 years ago. I have commented previously on another “Photo of the Day” by a different photographer that was selected “Photo of the Day” twice in about a 6 month period but under different titles. Makes me wonder how much you folks really “know” about photography.