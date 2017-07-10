Photo Of The Day By Dana Warnquist

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Brownie” by Dana Warnquist. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“Shortly after we arrived at Bear Camp on Chinitna Bay, we strapped on some hip waders for a trek across the mudflats to reach a sliver of land where large numbers of bears gather,” says Warnquist. “Within minutes, we were face-to-face with a mother and her cubs not more than 10 yards away! It was an amazing, albeit scary, experience.”

See more of Dana Warnquist’s photography at www.danemarkphotoart.com.

