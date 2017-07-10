Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dana Warnquist

Photo Of The Day By Dana Warnquist

By Staff | July 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Brownie” by Dana Warnquist. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Dana Warnquist

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Brownie” by Dana Warnquist. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“Shortly after we arrived at Bear Camp on Chinitna Bay, we strapped on some hip waders for a trek across the mudflats to reach a sliver of land where large numbers of bears gather,” says Warnquist. “Within minutes, we were face-to-face with a mother and her cubs not more than 10 yards away! It was an amazing, albeit scary, experience.”

See more of Dana Warnquist’s photography at www.danemarkphotoart.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo of the Day by Koni Kaori

Photo of the Day by Koni Kaori

In today's Photo of the Day,... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Jeff Stasney

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Richard Gottardo

In this incredible... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Linda Fuller

Today's Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu