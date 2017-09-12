Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Danielle Austen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jesup” by Danielle Austen. Location: Acadia National Park, Maine.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jesup” by Danielle Austen, who describes the image as, “Birch trees along the Jesup Trail, Acadia National Park, Maine.”

See more of Danielle Austen’s photography at www.danielleausten.com.

