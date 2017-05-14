Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By David Connel

Photo Of The Day By David Connel

By Staff | May 14, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Wave” by David Connel. Location: Coyote Buttes, Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, Arizona.
Photo By David Connel

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Wave” by David Connel. Location: Coyote Buttes, Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, Arizona.

“I was lucky enough to win the lottery and go to The Wave,” says Connel. “After taking all of the standard tourist shots, I sought out a unique perspective to capture an image that was instantly identifiable as a literal rock wave. After an extensive search of the area, this is the final result.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Illustrious” by Gary Fua. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Rockies” by Sudarsan Poojari.

Photo Of The Day By Sudarsan Poojari

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By William Friggle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Eunice Eunjin Oh

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu