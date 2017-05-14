Photo Of The Day By David Connel

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Wave” by David Connel. Location: Coyote Buttes, Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness, Arizona.

“I was lucky enough to win the lottery and go to The Wave,” says Connel. “After taking all of the standard tourist shots, I sought out a unique perspective to capture an image that was instantly identifiable as a literal rock wave. After an extensive search of the area, this is the final result.”

