Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By David Grenier

Photo Of The Day By David Grenier

By Staff | May 31, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Patagonia Morning Light” by David Grenier. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.
Photo By David Grenier

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Patagonia Morning Light” by David Grenier. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.

“One of my favorite images from a Patagonia trip last November, shot at sunrise on a cloudy morning with the magnificent and distinctive three granite peaks of the Paine mountain range or Paine Massif,” says Grenier. “Torres del Paine National Park encompasses numerous mountains, glaciers, lakes, and rivers in southern Chilean Patagonia. In the foreground are the omnipresent dead, silver-colored trees, still standing from accidental fires that ravaged the park at various times going back to 1985.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day By Kenneth Kast

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Ryan Smith

Today's Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Ryan Moyer

Happy New Year! Today’s... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur” by Susan Taylor. Location: Garrapata State Park, California.

Photo Of The Day By Susan Taylor

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu