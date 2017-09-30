Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By David Shield

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Columbia River Gorge” by David Shield. Location: Oregon.
“While the Columbia River Gorge Area receives heavy visitation, especially after cool autumn temperatures transform foliage into colorful shades of red and yellow, countless scenic vistas within its boundaries make it possible to find views which haven’t yet been overly photographed,” says Shield. “I drove east through the Gorge to the town of Hood River, looking for a spot to set up and photograph a view facing west toward sunset. After some exploration, I found an off-the-beaten-path location, which led to this particular vantage point. Although lacking in color, sunset did provide some interesting clouds, and after thinking about a recent experience during similar shooting conditions, I decided to select a long exposure, hoping the diffused light would enhance the colorful foliage while also adding an element of interest to the sky.”

See more of David Shield’s photography at www.davidshieldphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

