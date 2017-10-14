Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Brown Bear on Beach at Sunrise” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“A brown bear walks along the beach at low tide along Cook Inlet in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska,” describes Wilson.

See more of Dawn Wilson’s photography at www.dawnwilsonphotography.com.

