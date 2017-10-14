Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

By Staff | October 14, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Brown Bear on Beach at Sunrise” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Brown Bear on Beach at Sunrise” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“A brown bear walks along the beach at low tide along Cook Inlet in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska,” describes Wilson.

See more of Dawn Wilson’s photography at www.dawnwilsonphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Eclipse over the Rockies” by Andrew Rousey. Location: Mt Evans Wilderness, Colorado.

Photo Of The Day By Andrew Rousey

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Photo Of The Day By Beamie Young

Photo Of The Day By Beamie Young

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Bonsai Sunset” by Jeff Woodard. Location: Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Photo Of The Day By Jeff Woodard

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Shannon Hull

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu