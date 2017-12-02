Photo Of The Day By Deena Sveinsson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “On Cloud Nine” by Deena Sveinsson. Location: Estes Park, Colorado.

“I found this snowshoe hare sitting on a mound of snow basking in the winter sun,” explains Sveinsson. “He sat for a few photos and then decided it was time to leave. I was lucky enough to be able to photograph this little guy.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.