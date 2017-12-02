Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Deena Sveinsson

Photo Of The Day By Deena Sveinsson

December 2, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “On Cloud Nine” by Deena Sveinsson. Location: Estes Park, Colorado.
Photo By Deena Sveinsson

“I found this snowshoe hare sitting on a mound of snow basking in the winter sun,” explains Sveinsson. “He sat for a few photos and then decided it was time to leave. I was lucky enough to be able to photograph this little guy.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

