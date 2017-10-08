Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dennis Sabo

Photo Of The Day By Dennis Sabo

By Staff | October 8, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “That Moment” by Dennis Sabo. Location: Capers Island, South Carolina.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “That Moment” by Dennis Sabo. Location: Capers Island, South Carolina.

“Capers Island is a boneyard beach that’s accessible via a 30-minute fishing boat ride from the Isle of Palms mainland near Charleston, SC,” explains Sabo. “On this particular outing, we left when it was still dark and arrived during twilight. I had 45 minutes on the island to get a variety of shots before the captain had to head back and pick up his fishing charter for the day.”

