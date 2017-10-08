Photo Of The Day By Dennis Sabo

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “That Moment” by Dennis Sabo. Location: Capers Island, South Carolina.

“Capers Island is a boneyard beach that’s accessible via a 30-minute fishing boat ride from the Isle of Palms mainland near Charleston, SC,” explains Sabo. “On this particular outing, we left when it was still dark and arrived during twilight. I had 45 minutes on the island to get a variety of shots before the captain had to head back and pick up his fishing charter for the day.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.