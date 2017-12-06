Photo Of The Day By Eric Johnson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Shiprock” by Eric Johnson. Location: Shiprock, New Mexico.

“I spent a few days in the area and between the thunderstorms and cooler weather, things just seemed to come together for some awesome sunsets and sunrises,” said Johnson.

See more of Eric Johnson’s photography at ricjphotography.com.

