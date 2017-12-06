Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Eric Johnson

Photo Of The Day By Eric Johnson

December 6, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Shiprock” by Eric Johnson. Location: Shiprock, New Mexico.
“I spent a few days in the area and between the thunderstorms and cooler weather, things just seemed to come together for some awesome sunsets and sunrises,” said Johnson.

See more of Eric Johnson’s photography at ricjphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

