Photo Of The Day By Erick Castellon

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “All Along The Star Tower” by Erick Castellon. Location: Sand Harbor, Nevada.
“I used the app Photopills to get an idea where the Milky Way would be (I'm new using the app), and I positioned myself where it was going to line up over the rock,” explains Castellon. “However, I was off and had to move after the Milky Way started moving."

Single shot, Canon 5D Mark IV, ISO 8000, 24-70mm 2.8 @30mm, F2.8, 20 sec. exposure.

Follow Erick on Instagram to see more of his photography.

