Photo Of The Day By Erick Castellon

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “All Along The Star Tower” by Erick Castellon. Location: Sand Harbor, Nevada.

“I used the app Photopills to get an idea where the Milky Way would be (I'm new using the app), and I positioned myself where it was going to line up over the rock,” explains Castellon. “However, I was off and had to move after the Milky Way started moving."

Single shot, Canon 5D Mark IV, ISO 8000, 24-70mm 2.8 @30mm, F2.8, 20 sec. exposure.

Follow Erick on Instagram to see more of his photography.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.