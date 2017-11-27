Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Erick Castellon

Photo Of The Day By Erick Castellon

By Staff | November 27, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Grand View” by Erick Castellon. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.
Photo By Erick Castellon

Equipment & Settings: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 16-35mm F4 @ 20mm, Really Right Stuff TVC-23-BH55 Ballhead, 2-Stop Grad ND; 30 sec., f/13, ISO 100.

“On my way to the Sierras, I made a pit stop in Yosemite,” says Castellon. “For most of the day, it was hazy due to the nearby fires in Mariposa. I stopped at one of my favorite spots and took a few shots with the mid-afternoon sunlight.”

