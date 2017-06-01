Photo Of The Day By Erin Braaten

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Along Grinnell Glacier Trail” by Erin Braaten. Location: Glacier National Park, Montana.

Braaten describes the image: “A summer's hike up the Grinnell Glacier Trail, looking back down towards Grinnell Lake with wildflowers in the foreground.”

See more of Erin Braaten’s photography at montanalastbestplace.wordpress.com and naturallymontana.tumblr.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.