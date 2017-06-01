Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Erin Braaten

Photo Of The Day By Erin Braaten

By Staff | June 1, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Along Grinnell Glacier Trail” by Erin Braaten. Location: Glacier National Park, Montana.
Photo By Erin Braaten

Braaten describes the image: “A summer's hike up the Grinnell Glacier Trail, looking back down towards Grinnell Lake with wildflowers in the foreground.”

See more of Erin Braaten’s photography at montanalastbestplace.wordpress.com and naturallymontana.tumblr.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

